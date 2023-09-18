Saluda man sentenced to 34 years in shooting death

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Aaron Hood, 20, was convicted September 14th for the murder of Xavier Cancer, 29.

Officials say Hood was sentenced to 34 years without the eligibility for parole.

The solicitor’s office says on March 16th, 2021 Hood shot and killed Cancer following a fight on Keisha Ave. in the town of Saluda.

According to authorities, Hood and a second victim had been arguing on social media prior to the fight.

Officials say Hood pistol whipped the victim after shooting Hood.

The solicitor’s office says Hood was transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections this morning to begin serving his prison sentence.