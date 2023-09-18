Update: Debris field believed to be missing Fighter Jet located in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to military officials, a debris field has been found in South Carolina during the search for a F-35 fighter jet that had gone missing Sunday, after a pilot safely ejected.

According to Joint Base Charleston, personnel from Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, in close coordination with local authorities, located a debris field in Williamsburg County. The debris was discovered two hours northeast of JB Charleston.

Monday afternoon officials with Joint Base Charleston had said they were continuing their search for the missing F35 Jet.

The jet went missing Sunday, near North Charleston, after the pilot ejected safely, say officials.

According to officials, Joint Base Charleston was coordinating with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of MCAS Cherry Point, Navy Region Southeast, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol, as well as law enforcement across South Carolina, using both ground and air assets.

