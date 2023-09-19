SC Heart Gallery debuts at Midlands Mall to help foster care children find homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There are currently more than 400 children in South Carolina awaiting adoption, say officials.

Now there is a new location for those considering adoption. The Gallery aims to match these children with a family by hosting photo exhibits of the children across the state.

This week the Department of Children’s Advocacy officially opened the SC Heart Gallery at Columbiana Centre.

We spoke with one person who says this is the perfect way for a child in need to find a forever home.

The SC Heart Gallery is located at Columbiana Centre near the food court.