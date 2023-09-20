Governor’s office: Books for Less opening new SC warehouse distribution operation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Books for Less is opening a new warehouse distribution operation in Oconee County., according to the Governor’s office.

In the announcement today, the Governor’s office says the company’s $3.9 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Books for Less is headquartered in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The Governor’s office says the company is in the process of repurposing a 190,000 square-foot facility located at 100 Dunlop Drive in Westminster. In addition, Books for Less has an existing warehouse distribution facility in Easley.

Operations are expected to begin sometime 2024, according to officials.

Statements, per a release:

“Books for Less is looking forward to opening our new facility in Oconee County. The building we have purchased is ideal for our operation and will allow us to expand in the future. The location meets the needs of our growing customer base and the workforce is well suited for our operation. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from Oconee County and the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our project.” –Books for Less President Michael Shmuely

“With a $3.9 million investment that will generate 20 new jobs, Books for Less is making a substantial impact in Oconee County. This additional Books for Less operation offers the company new opportunities to meet its customers’ informational needs and further expand its impact in South Carolina and beyond.” –Gov. Henry McMaster