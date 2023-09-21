Local Law enforcement take part in Child Passenger Safety Week

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– This week local law enforcement are taking part in Child Passenger Safety Week.

In the town of Lexington, Police Chief Terrence Green announced daily child seat check events through Friday, September 22, 2023.

Green says the national initiative aligns with their ongoing strategic goal of ‘Improving Traffic Safety’ in the Town of Lexington.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST

Lexington Baptist Church

308 East Main Street

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND

Lexington Police Department

111 Maiden Lane

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The City of Columbia is also taking part in Child Passenger Safety Week.

Today they are hosting an event at the City of Columbia Busby Street Community Center to ensure that children are properly restrained according to South Carolina law.

Officials say Columbia PD SC Traffic Safety Unit officers will be available to help.