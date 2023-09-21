Local Living: Drive Electric Columbia hosts EV event Saturday at Soda City Market

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In this look at Local Living, “Drive Electric Columbia” is taking part in National Drive Electric Week with an event at Soda City Market.

The annual EV Show aims to raise awareness about the benefits of driving electric vehicles.

It takes place Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 9am-1pm at the Soda City Market on Main street.

The event features a number of different electric vehicles. Attendees can also speak with local EV owners to learn about their experiences going electric.

For more information click here https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3892