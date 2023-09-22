Former S.C. State Representative passes at age 69

Image: WCIV (ABC)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A former state Representative who dedicated his life to representing the people of South Carolina has passed away at the age of 69.

Charleston native, David Mack III, represented South Carolina House District 109, which covers parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties from 1997 until 2021. Governor Henry McMaster took to social media to express his grief over the loss of a who he referred to as “a remarkable public servant and true gentleman”.

My statement on the passing of former State Representative David Mack III: pic.twitter.com/jsXDmvsjHp — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 21, 2023

President Joe Biden released a statement Thursday evening mimicking some of the same sentiments regarding Mack. Biden saying that the former State Representative, entrepreneur, businessman and radio show host had a unique way of connecting to his constituents, and fought diligently for causes that directly impacted them forging a path for concerns like access to health care and civil rights.

President Biden adding in part,

“A former chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, he advanced dignity, respect, and opportunity for all South Carolinians”…”A man of deep faith, David was unflaggingly gracious; in the often-harsh world of politics, he stood out for his relentless focus on results over partisanship and his friendliness to one and all. I greatly enjoyed our many conversations over the years, starting when I served in the Senate and continuing through the Obama-Biden Administration and on the trail in South Carolina. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to his cherished wife Sheryl, their three boys, and their entire family, as well as the community he loved and served so well. ”

The President along with a multitude of other political figures from the Palmetto state and beyond, describe Mack as having immense integrity, a friend to everyone he met, and was known for his ability to work with those in his party, and those across the aisle in order to get results for the betterment of those he represented.

Mack is survived by his wife, and three sons. Funeral arrangements are reportedly being handled by Fielding Home for Funerals. A date for his service has not yet been announced.