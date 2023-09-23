City of Columbia Mayor gears up for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday a little popcorn and lemonade provided more than an afternoon snack.

The treats were part of a fundraiser for the Soda City. The City of Columbia’s Payment Center is hosting several fundraising events this month as a part of the campaign for the Mayor’s Breast Cancer Awareness events that will be held next month to honor those who have lost their battle with, and those still living with Breast Cancer.

On Monday September 25th, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will announce plans for the annual Mayor’s Breast Cancer Awareness Breakfast.