ABC’s of Education: President Biden discusses HBCU funding

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Historical Black Colleges and Universities are still trying to make sure their students and staff get the same treatment as their competing higher learning facilities. President Biden holding a round table discussion with his Board of Advisor’s on HBCU’s Monday morning. The main topic of discussion was their continued goal of making sure these schools get the same type of investments as other College’s.

Today, @POTUS and @VP hosted a meeting with the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This Administration is committed to ensuring HBCUs receive the same kinds of investments as other universities and remain affordable for students. pic.twitter.com/vygrBp1XGZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2023

South Carolina State University’s President Alexander Conyers responding to the meeting and subsequent letter send to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster saying “it’s no secret that Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been underfunded over decades when compared to support for other state institutions.”

Conyers says the university is making strides with help from state funding that has totaled more than $100 million dollars over the last three budget cycles. Money that is helping the University continue to renovate and expand their student center, make needed repairs to their biggest on campus residence hall as well as replace outdated facilities that will transform the university into a new building that will be designed for 21st century state of the art learning.

President Conyers going on to say,

“These projects will be transformational for our campus and our students, but we are by no means finished. SC State must remain competitive in the modern world of higher learning, and that will require additional investment. We have made lawmakers aware of the many urgent needs we have at SC State, and we will continue to work with the General Assembly toward realizing the necessary funding.”