Columbia Police investigate stabbing in Five Points

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything in relation to a Monday evening stabbing to come forward. Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation, but as of right now officials say just before 7 pm Monday night one man was stabbed by another.

CPD tells us the incident took place along 1001 Harden Street in the heart of Five Points where one of the two men was found suffering from injuries to the upper body with what is only being identified at this time as “some type of sharp object”.

Police say at last check the stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital where at last check he was in stable condition. The suspected attacker has now been taken into custody. Officials say they believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information that can help with their ongoing investigation call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

