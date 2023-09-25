Deputies: Alvin S. Glenn guard accused of providing contraband

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say Taylor Smoaks, 27, a detention officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, is accused of providing those in custody with contraband.

Investigators say they conducted a search after a tip lead to an investigation.

According to deputies, when they searched Smoaks they found a bag of loose tobacco, a phone charger, marijuana, and crack.

Authorities say she is charged with misconduct in office, furnishing contraband, drug possession and drug trafficking.