Deputies: Alvin S. Glenn guard accused of providing contraband
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say Taylor Smoaks, 27, a detention officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, is accused of providing those in custody with contraband.
Investigators say they conducted a search after a tip lead to an investigation.
According to deputies, when they searched Smoaks they found a bag of loose tobacco, a phone charger, marijuana, and crack.
Authorities say she is charged with misconduct in office, furnishing contraband, drug possession and drug trafficking.