Local Living: Irmo Okra Strut this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, we are headed to Irmo for the annual Irmo Okra Strut.

The festival runs this weekend, September 29th and 30th.

The festival will take place at the Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St. Irmo SC 29063.

This is the 49th annual Okra Strut. The festival is free and features food, rides, a concert line up and of course, Okra.

For more on the festival, click herehttps://okrastrut.com/