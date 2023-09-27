Fairfield County deputies arrest shooting suspect

Image: Harvey, Kentavius T. Photo Courtesy of the Fairfield County Detention Center Fairfield County, SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected in an area shooting that took place earlier this month. According to authorities, 20 year old Kentavius T. Harvey and charged him with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During a Violent Offense, and Burglary 1st Degree. Officials say the arrest stems from an incident that took place along Doty Road Extension on September 23, 2023.

Harvey is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home after a dispute over money and shooting the person who was inside in the leg. Deputies say the victim was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. Harvey has been taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Deputies say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.