Lexington Medical Center set to host 2023 Women’s Night Out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can help in the fight against breast cancer by celebrating Women’s Night Out.

Lexington Medical Center is set to host the 2023 Women’s Night Out. Organizers say it is an evening of celebrating breast cancer survivors and their families.

Women’s Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Pastides Alumni Center at 900 Senate Street in Columbia’s Vista.

Tickets are available, they are $60. You can buy individual tickets or a table. For more information click here https://www.lexmed.com/community-health/events/detail/292/womens-night-out-2023

The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, raffle drawings, a fashion show with breast cancer survivors and a panel of clinicians, caregivers and survivors talking about the best ways to treat breast cancer and help a loved one with the disease.

Organizers say the proceeds from the event will benefit the Crystal Smith Breast Cancer Fund at the Lexington Medical Center Foundation. Crystal was a hospital employee who died from breast cancer at a young age, leaving behind her husband and small children. The fund benefits breast cancer patients at Lexington Medical Center by providing essential items and services, such as post-surgical kits and supplies for mastectomy patients, wigs, mammograms and critical emergency assistance.