Midlands experts encourage vaccinations for flu, Covid-19, and RSV

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state’s 1st flu-related death has occurred in the Midlands — ahead of the official start of the season on October 1st.

Experts from DHEC and Prisma Health who specialize in the fields of infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and childhood health issues came together at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to discuss the importance of immunizations for dangers like Covid-19, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, infectious diseases physician with Prisma Health, says each of the three respiratory illnesses kill at least 10,000 Americans every year — particularly senior citizens.

“We cannot kill our elders. We have to protect them, and one of our protections is getting the vaccines. And there are now updated vaccines for all three of these,” says Albrecht.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Public Health Director, says while they don’t expect to see Covid-19 surges as high as they were in the initial years of the pandemic, that doesn’t mean Covid-19 isn’t still a risk.

“With the endemic nature of it, we likely are going to continue to see late summer bumps and then slightly larger increases in the winter months. But combining immunization, immunity, and natural immunity from prior infection, we really can continue to decrease the severe illnesses,” says Traxler.

Experts say vaccinations for Covid -19 and the flu can be safely taken together for anyone over the age of six months (though they recommend getting each shot in a different arm to prevent additional soreness).

Doctors also say a new vaccine is available for RSV and is recommended for seniors and pregnant women.

Pediatric infectious diseases physician, Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch says this is also the first year the RSV shot will be available for all infants and newborns during RSV season — which occurs between October and March.

“And it helps to give what we call passive immunity to that individual infant. So it gives antibodies to help prevent RSV infection during those important times when the child is growing and developing their own immune system,” says Burch.

Other ways you can help stay healthy? Doctors say continue good handwashing practices, or use hand sanitizer made up of at least 60% alcohol.

They also say if you or your child is sick, stay home and help prevent the spread of illnesses.

While the Covid-19 and flu vaccines can be safely taken together, doctors recommend waiting at least two weeks before getting the RSV shot, and always discuss the best plan of immunization for yourself with your doctor.