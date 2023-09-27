Richland County Coroner identifies two victims in shooting off Willow Oak Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims in a Tuesday shooting off Willow Oak Drive.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the first victim is identified as 25 year old Daeonte K. Lang, of Columbia, SC. The second victim is identified as 21 year old Christopher Haynes, of Columbia, SC.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the victims were found dead inside a third flood apartment.

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide”, Coroner Rutherford states.