Richland School District Two settles alleged sex abuse lawsuit

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The family of a Ridge View High School basketball player who was allegedly sexually assaulted by several teammates prior to a game in 2020 has settled their lawsuit with Richland School District Two for $285,000 dollars.

The lawsuit also accuses the school’s Boys Athletic Programs of having a history of hazing and violent abuse.

A spokesperson for Richland School District Two says the district does not have a comment at this time.