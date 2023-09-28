SC Red Cross: Donors needed due to national blood and platelet shortage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The American Red Cross says it is in urgent need of donations and is asking for your help.

The Red Cross says it is facing a national blood and platelet shortage.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is now far outpacing donations being made.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets, say officials.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment:

You can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).