SCDOT: Temporary, overnight closures of I-20 under Broad River Road bridge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A traffic alert from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the SCDOT there will be a series of temporary, overnight closures on Interstate 20 under the Broad River Road bridge, at mile marker 65.

I-20 traffic will be detoured across Broad River Road.

SCDOT says drivers can expect to experience a slowdown in traffic while these detours are in place. This work is part of the Carolina Crossroads project in Richland County.

I-20 Westbound

Monday, October 2, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 5, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

Detour Route: Traffic will be directed to take the exit 65 off-ramp to Broad River Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will travel straight across Broad River Road and take the I-20 westbound on-ramp back to the interstate.

I-20 Eastbound

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. – Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.

Detour Route: Traffic will be directed to take the exit 65 off-ramp to Broad River Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will travel directly across Broad River Road and take the I-20 eastbound on-ramp back to the interstate.