Disney On Ice returns to Colonial Life Arena with ‘Magic in the Stars’
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some Disney Magic.
The Colonial Life Arena has announced that Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars is coming in 2024. According to a release, the new production brings Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, costumes, and more.
Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will be at Colonial Life Arena in from May 16-19, 2024.
According to a release:
- Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on October 10. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.
WHEN: Thursday, May 16 7 PM
Friday, May 17 7 PM
Saturday, May 18 11 AM, 3 PM & 7 PM
Sunday, May 19 1 PM & 5 PM
Tickets are available online only at Ticketmaster.com on October 10, which is the first day of the general public on sale.