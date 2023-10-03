Disney On Ice returns to Colonial Life Arena with ‘Magic in the Stars’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some Disney Magic.

The Colonial Life Arena has announced that Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars is coming in 2024. According to a release, the new production brings Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, costumes, and more.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will be at Colonial Life Arena in from May 16-19, 2024.

According to a release: