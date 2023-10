Fallout from the near Government shutdown

(ABC News) — The showdown on Capitol Hill between house speaker Kevin Mccarthy and some hard-line Republicans.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz vowing to try and remove mccarthy as speaker this week, saying if he fails the first time, he’ll try again and again.

McCarthy though, saying he’s just focused on keeping the government open and that he’s confident he’ll survive any such vote. ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.