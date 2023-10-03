GREG’S GROCERIES: Law enforcement agencies help nonprofit aid thousands in need

FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO) — Eight years ago, the Forest Acres community mourned the loss of police officer Greg Alia.

Since then, Alia’s widow has used her husband’s death to promote positive change here in the Midlands.

“When Greg was killed, I was so deeply impacted by what I saw as growing divisiveness between police and the communities they serve,” said Kassy Alia Ray, founder of Serve & Connect. “The message that I heard was that I could be for the police or for the community. That didn’t make sense to me. I wanted to create healing and bring people together. That’s at the heart of Serve and Connect.”

Part of Serve and Connect is Greg’s Groceries, an effort to help feed those in need. A box of Greg’s Groceries has a weeks-worth of food for a family of four.

“We know that one box of food isn’t going to end hunger,” Ray said. “The transformative impact is the conversation that follows that can create lasting change.”

With the help of law enforcement agencies from across the state, Serve & Connect packed more than 3,000 boxes at Tuesday’s event at the Forest Acres Walmart.

“We are so proud and thankful for our partnerships with police across the state,” Ray said. “I want to thank SLED for their incredible outreach.”

One of the agencies reached through SLED is the Nichols Police Department.

“Something I’ve always wanted to do is help people in need. Whether I’m in law enforcement or outside of the job, I want to be able to help people,” said Chief Reggie Brown with the Nichols Police Department.

In Marion County, where a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, Chief Brown passed out 50 boxes of Greg’s Groceries.

“When I saw a need, I passed them out to people who were suffering without food,” the police chief said.

Alongside Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, Serve & Connect recognized Chief Brown and others who have championed the mission of connecting citizens and law enforcement.

“The community is thankful and it makes me feel good to be a part of an organization that is trying to build up the community,” Brown said.

Tuesday, Serve and Connect celebrated a milestone by packing its 1 millionth meal.