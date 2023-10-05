Funeral set for fallen Richland County Deputy

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) -The Funeral for a Richland County Deputy, who died while on the job, is Thursday.

Family, friends and Law Enforcement will say goodbye to 23 year old Deputy Jacob Salrin Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Funeral will take place at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard, with his burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 501 Elmwood Avenue.

According to investigators, Salrin died after a vehicle collision on September 29 at Avalon Drive & Bluff Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Salrin joined the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in March of 2022.

According to Dignity Memorial, days before the accident, he was selected as the Deputy of the Quarter for his region, which he will receive posthumously later this month.

If you want to honor Salrin’s life, visit his obituary page on Dignity Memorial’s website.