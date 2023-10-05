SLED investigates officer involved shooting

Richland, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Richland County. According to SLED, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force went to a Columbia hotel where a fugitive from Georgia. Authorities say Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta, Georgia where he was accused of Child Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery and 2 counts of Child Molestation.

SLED says when the Deputy Marshal’s arrived at the room 78 year old George Curtis was staying in, officials attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest when they say there was an exchange of gunfire. Law enforcement says two U.S. Marshal’s were struck by shots they say were fired by Curtis, at which point officers returned shots striking and killing Curtis at the scene.

Both U.S. Marshal’s were taken to the hospital, treated and are currently recovering from injuries sustained in the shooting.

SLED is in the process of conducting an independent criminal investigation into the shooting which will include interviews of all witnesses and collecting all evidence that will be forensically tested and entered into evidence for prosecutors.

Authorities say this incident is recorded as the 31st officer involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year, but just the first involving members of the South Carolina U.S. Marshal’s Service.