USPS looking to hire new carriers all across the Palmetto State

ROCK HILL, SC (WOLO) — As we go deeper into the fall, the workload for one industry increases.

In order to keep up with the extra workload, the US Postal Service is looking for new employees all across the state.

USPS is hoping to hire a thousand new employees as we head into their busiest time of year.

Whether it’s city carrier, rural carrier or assistant carrier, there are plenty of open positions with USPS.