Local leaders react to the attacks in Israel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – What sparked the surprise attack on Israel? While the events over the weekend may have come by surprise University of South Carolina Professor Chelsea Estancona, who specializes in international conflict, says there are far more than decades of tension in the region.

“There’s a desire to belong and to be on the territory you believe is your own and I think this is true for both Israelis and Palestinians,” said Estancona.

The attach happened on one of the holiest days of the Jewish year where people all over the world celebrate the bible particularly in Israel.

“At the heart of this for many individuals is a question of faith and a question of identity,” said Estancona.

The images of destruction are devastating. Rabbi Johnathan Case says a day meant for dancing and rejoicing was overtaken by danger. “My feeling was how can people do this to other people and I just wanted to weep and to be perfectly candid, I did.”

This Monday morning sirens were heard in Jerusalem. From Beth Shalom Synagogue, Rabbi Case sent prayers of comfort and hope to victims and to the land he calls sacred and holy.

“My heart is open to the holy spots that are in danger of being fractured and broken and destroyed but my heart is really with the victims,” said Rabbi Case.

The conflict could lead to deeper regional tensions of who may become actively involved said Estancona.

“We’ve already seen that Israel has launched some attacks against Hezbollah which is a rebel group active in Lebanon that is backed by Iran, so we have concerns there about the extent to which Iran may be involved in the conflict. But what that means is there may be concerns about the U.S. involvement and how that would perhaps influence a changing relationship with Iran. We might also think about what may be Saudi Arabia’s role,” said Estancona.

When the Rabbi speaks of war, a familiar question enters his mind. “Will humanity ever abandon its weapons of war and finally lay them down and live in peace? Thats the ultimate question that theologians, rabbis, priests, and ministers deal with continually.“