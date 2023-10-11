Local Living: Touch A Truck, Wine & Beerfest

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the Midlands in your look at Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health.

Touch A Truck: West Columbia Police are hosting a Touch-A-Truck event next month.

The free event will be sensory-friendly and provide a safe environment for people to interact with first responders outside of an emergency.

It takes place November 4, 2023 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at West Columbia Community Garden. If you would like more information about the even click on the link provided HERE

Book Sale: Keep the life long love of reading growing with a few new books at some amazing prices. The Richland Library is hosting a Fall book sale.

Prices for paperbacks start at $1 dollar, while prices for hardbacks start at $2 dollars.

There will be gently-used books from all genres for children, teens, and adults.

This event takes place on October 21, 2023 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Richland Library Operations Center which is located at 130 Lancewood Road, Columbia, SC.

Wine and Beerfest: The Lower Saluda Wine and Craft Beerfest is being held Friday October 13, 2023 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Saluda Shoals Park.

You can sample a variety of craft beers and wines and enjoy live music, food and more.

The event is for ages 21 and up, it’s $40 dollars per person in advance and $45 dollars the day of the event.

To find out more information about the upcoming festival click on the link HERE