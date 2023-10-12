Cattle and agriculture — the 1869 origins of the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — When you think of the South Carolina State Fair, you may think of roller coasters and corn dogs, but the fair may have never gotten its start without cows.

Mark Cathcart is a 4-H Agent who has been apart of agriculture exhibits at the fair for nearly 40 years.

“So the origin of county fairs was farmers getting together and they said, ‘Well, I think I’ve got a better cow than you do,’ or ‘My bull is better than yours,’ and they said ‘Well let’s find out.’ So they all brought them together and they started comparing them,” says Cathcart.

General Manager Nancy Smith says the SC State Fair got its beginning in agriculture 154 years ago.

“It got its start because a lot of farmers knew that South Carolina had a lot to offer here in our state, and everybody seemed to be wanting to go out west. And so a group of farmers from South Carolina petitioned the legislature in 1869 to hold an annual agricultural exhibition, and voila! Here comes the State Agriculture Mechanical Society of South Carolina, now known as the South Carolina State Fair,” says Smith.

She reports that less than two percent of American families are in the farming industry.

But its effects, Cathcart says, are seen everywhere — including football games.

“From the cleats the athletes are wearing, to the food they’re selling in the vending machine, to the football that they’re playing with. All of those are agricultural products. And it’s very very important that we teach that to the younger generations. It’s very important that we raise up another generation that understands that importance and is willing to dedicate their life to it,” says Cathcart.

And while farming isn’t always glamorous, it’s vital, says Cathcart.

That seems to be okay with Eliza Pearl Terry and her sister Hattie Grace who oversee four of the cows at the SC State Fair.

“First thing we do in the morning is pick up their poop, and feed them. And then we take them to the wash rack, and wash them down,” says Eliza Pearl Terry.

Hattie Grace believes the cows are very important to them for lots of reasons, saying, “They provide milk, cheese, and my favorite — ice cream.”

Folks can check out all of the animals each day the fair is open through October 22nd.