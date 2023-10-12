Victim shot inside home on Grey Fox Road in Lugoff; suspect in custody

(Courtesy: KCSO) Deputies on scene of a shooting on Grey Fox Road in Lugoff.

(Courtesy: KCSO) Deputies say the shooting suspect is in custody as they continue to investigate.

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they have arrested a suspect who shot someone inside a home Wednesday night.

Authorities say they responded to the 1000 block of Grey Fox Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim shot inside the house.

According to investigators, they believe the 911 caller was the shooter and the only other person present during the crime; he is currently in custody.

Deputies say they don’t believe the shooting is random or that anyone else is involved. They also say the public is not in any danger.

This incident is under investigation.