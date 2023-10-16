Get ready for some spooky evenings at Riverbanks

Tyler Ryan learns the details of the 2023 Boo at the Zoo at Riverbanks

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Again this year, an hour after closing at 5:00 PM, the gates are Riverbanks Zoo will re-open for the annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween celebration. According to Riverbanks’ Spokesman Matt Perron, this year, Boo starts on Friday, October 20 and runs through the October 30 at 6:00 pm each evening.

You can learn more info about Boo at the Zoo, and all the other things that are happening at Riverbanks HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook