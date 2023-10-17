Columbia residents supporting Palestine and Israel demonstrate downtown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The conflict in the Middle East has those here in Columbia divided.

Tuesday evening at the statehouse, protestors held a demonstration in support of Palestine.

Across the street, a counterprotest set up in support of Israel. Some on either side were reluctant to condemn the violence coming from their side of the conflict.

Later in the evening, a vigil took place at the Anne Frank Center on USC’s campus in support of Israel and in remembrance of those lost in the attacks that happened 10 days ago.

While Columbia’s protests were peaceful, some Jewish people see no peaceful end to the Israeli conflict.