Deputies: Man wanted in drive-by shooting that killed two

Richland Co., S.C.(WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say they are looking for Tyquan McClinton.

Investigators say on September 11th, McClinton and others conducted a drive-by shooting at a party on Shakespeare Rd. that killed two people.

Deputies say he was last known to be in the Decker Boulevard, Two Notch Rd. area and is hiding out with friends and family.

Investigators say he has “K42” tattooed on his neck and tattoos on both hands.

If you know where he is call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at P3Tips.com.

All tips remain anonymous.