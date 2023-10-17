Deputies: Social media argument leads to shooting death of unarmed man

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say one man is in custody after a fatal shooting on Stevens Creek Rd. Monday.

According to deputies Nathan Caldwell, 20, and the victim fought on Saturday and then continued to talk on social media about fighting again.

Deputies say Caldwell says a group of people came to his home, one armed with a gun which prompted him to get his gun.

At that point, deputies say, Caldwell shot the victim who was taken to a Newberry Co. fire department before ultimately succumbing to their injuries.

According to investigators they are working to determine who was at the home and more arrests are forthcoming.