Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Deputies say they responded Wednesday morning to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Rd. after a request to meet with employees.

Investigators say a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body was found in one of the hotel rooms.

If you have any information call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also submit a tip at crimesc.com