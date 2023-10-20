Get a free cup or 2 or 3 of Clutch Coffee Bar tomorrow in Lexington

Tyler Ryan learns about the new Clutch coffee location and their community involvement

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – For the second time in a year, Clutch Coffee Bar is growing in the Midlands. After opening their original location in Columbia about nine months ago, their Lexington store is celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, October 21, on Columbia Avenue.

According to Clutch Coffee Bar founder Darren Spicer, the store is offering free coffee all day Saturday to anyone who comes in – once, twice, or more. Spicer says that one of the secrets to the success of his brand, which is now in several markets is community involvement. It is part of the Clutch business model to connect with teachers and first responders, as well as help raise money for local schools, and other non-profits. Spicer points out that on Wednesday, profits from sales of the store will be going directly to Lexington High School for various programs for students.

