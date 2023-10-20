Lexington man arrested following two improper incidents involving young girls

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Lexington Police Department say they have arrested a man accused in two incidents of touching his genitals around young girls.

Police say the first incident took place at the Lexington Co. Public Library on Augusta Rd. where Kenneth Greaves was accused of masturbating while following several young girls.

On September 30th Police responded to Dollar Tree on Sunset Blvd. where they say Greaves approached a young girl and began touching himself.

Chief Terrance Green says Greaves is charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct.