Instacart, City of Columbia partner for new grocery access pilot program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new partnership between Instacart, a national online grocery technology company, and the City of Columbia aims to improve access to food for families living in food deserts.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and representatives from Instacart announced the new grocery access pilot program.

“Currently Instacart serves 100% of the City of Columbia, in every zip code. So no matter where you live in the city limits, you have a delivery option. Those zip codes also have shopping options so you’re not bound to one store or another. There are five to eight stores you can choose from,” says Rickenmann.

According to the mayor, 110 Columbia qualifying residents living in food deserts will receive a free membership to the app and a five dollar a month stipend for service fees for an entire year.

Casey Aden-Wansbury is the Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs for Instacart.

“Instacart’s mission is to bring more access to food to people and this is a big part of that. I think being able to partner with a city that has the same goal, is really exciting for us and being able to bring our technology to solve these public policy problems is core to what we do and we’re excited about the potential here,” says Aden-Wansbury.

She also says Instacart has a number of resources to help users including a Senior Resources Hotline dedicated to helping seniors less familiar with technology navigate the app.

Bob Petrulis is a local community member who says the 29203 zip code has the highest rate of diabetic amputations in the country and having a source of fresh groceries is a big deal.

“I think for some people it could make a huge difference in quality of life. I see some people that go into the dollar store, and that’s their main source of groceries, and you know it’s good as far as it goes but if we want people to have access to more fresh foods like vegetables and fresh foods and things, we need better access, and this will be one piece of that puzzle,” Petrulis says.

To verify that you live in a food desert and apply for the program online, visit the City of Columbia’s website here.