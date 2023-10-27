Local Living: A look at some weekend events in the Midlands
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, we’re headed to the zoo and more.
On Sunday, The Sally R. Brasley Foundation is hosting a special event this weekend to raise awareness for breast cancer survivors.
The 2nd Save the Pumpkins event starts this Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Eau Claire High School at 4800 Monticello Road at the George Glymph Arena.
And it’s Boo at the Zoo this weekend.
The event runs October 20–30, 2023 from 6:00–9:00pm.
Event goers can enjoy trick or treating, or take a ride on the spooky spots and stripes railroad, or check out the haunted carousel.
For more information on dates, times and tickets, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo
