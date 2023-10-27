Safely dispose your expired meds on National Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) said on Saturday, Oct.28, everyone is encouraged to drop off unused or expired prescription drugs on National Prescription Take Back Day.

Twice a year the DEA hosts a Take Back Day nationwide for the safe disposal of unused prescriptions.

According to the DEA website, the program is dedicated to preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

Data from SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) said from 2020 to 2021, the total number of drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168: an increase of more than 25%.

The event will be held at several locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars – #TakeBackDay is TOMORROW! One share can make a huge difference. Spread the news and find a collection site near you. https://t.co/rHkh9LTi3z pic.twitter.com/58PHqDmEME — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) October 27, 2023

To find a Take Back Day site near you click here.