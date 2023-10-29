Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer awareness event this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sally R. Brasley Foundation is hosting a special event Sunday to raise awareness for breast cancer survivors.

The 2nd Save the Pumpkins event is Sunday October 29, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Eau Claire High School at 4800 Monticello Road at the George Glymph Arena.

Curtis spoke with the founder of the foundation, makeup artist Roger “Bad Boy Roy” Brasley, about how this special event not only pays tribute to his grandmother Sally Brasley but also gives people the resources they need to battle breast cancer together.

The event will have plenty of activities, programs, free goodies and free vaccinations.

To register, visit the Brasley Foundation’s website.