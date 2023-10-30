CRFD: Columbia firefighters get parking garage fire under control

Tiffany Rigby,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said fire crews responded to an afternoon parking garage fire.

The fire happened in a parking garage on Assembly Street near Laurel Street.

According to a Twitter/X post on the fire department’s page, third-shift crews responded to a vehicle fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. when firefighters found a heavy fire load in the parking garage.

Two vehicles were reported as heavily damaged by the fire.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts