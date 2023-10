Deputies: Law enforcement investigating shooting after one man shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting after a man was shot.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington.

Lexington County deputies said crime scene investigators gathered potential evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crimestoppers.