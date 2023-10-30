SCDPPPS enforcing statewide Halloween curfew for sex offenders on probation, parole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) has announced a statewide curfew for sex offenders under its supervision whose crime is against a child.

The department said, the enforced Halloween curfew will begin on Halloween day, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Halloween restrictions for sex offenders on probation, parole, and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS are as follows:

Curfew: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. statewide on Halloween, October 31

This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child. (Note: This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.)

All actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits” Halloween night. Agents across the state will conduct random sex offender home searches.

Sex offenders have been notified: no porch or exterior lights on outside of their houses; no candy distribution; no participation in Halloween parties or carnivals; and stay inside of their homes.

SCDPPPS says any concerned resident may visit the State Law Enforcement Division website for a list of sex offenders in your area.