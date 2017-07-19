Breaking: Police Say Driver Hit Multiple People at Greeenlawn Cemetery

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police are on the scene at Greenlawn Cemetery where they say there are multiple injuries after an elderly man struck people with his car.

It happened around 2pm at the cemetery off Leesburg Road.

Police say it looks like the victims did not suffer any life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine how and why the man struck the people.

Columbia Police say they are working to gather details.

 

