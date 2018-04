Deputies: Suspect Who Robbed Store, Beat Clerk in Custody

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)–Sumter County Deputies have charged a man in connection with the robbery and beating of a store clerk.

Deputies say 23 year old Chauncey Wright of Mayesville is facing armed robbery charges.

Here’s surveillance footage released from the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Wright robbed “The Station” store off Florence Highway in Mayesville around 8:30 Friday and severely beat the clerk.

The victim is expected to be OK.