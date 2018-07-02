Columbia Mayor talks Drills and Skills Clinic and Registration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOL0)– From flag football to tennis, the City of Columbia is getting ready for the Ninth annual “Drills and Skills Clinic”.Today Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin helped kick off the annual children’s sports clinic.The mayor says it helps children develop their athletic skills and encourages them to live a healthy lifestyle.

The clinics will be held July 16-20 and August 6-10 at various locations across the City.

The clinics are free and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations:

Session One: July 16-20

Cheerleading

· Ages 6-13: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center gym, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tennis

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Flag Football

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center green space, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Registration for the first session ends Friday, July 6.

Session Two: August 6-10