A’ja Wilson named WNBA’s Western Conference Player of Week

NEW YORK, July 9, 2018 – Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces today were named the WNBA’s Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played July 2-8.

Delle Donne averaged an East-leading 20.3 points, tied for ninth in the conference in rebounds (5.7 rpg) and was 10th in field goal percentage (45.1) to earn the 15th Player of the Week nod of her six-year career. The 6-5 forward/guard also averaged 2.3 assists and 1.33 blocks as Washington went 2-1.

Delle Donne opened the week with 21 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in an 86-67 win over the visiting New York Liberty on July 5. On July 7 in Los Angeles, she scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Washington to an 83-74 win over the Sparks in a game that saw the Mystics’ Mike Thibault become the first WNBA head coach to earn 300 regular-season victories. Delle Donne closed the week with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 97-91 loss to the host Seattle Storm on July 8, her sixth game with 25 or more points over her last 15 games.

Wilson, the No. 1 overall selection in WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm and the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month for June, earned Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. She led Las Vegas to a 2-0 week as the Aces improved to 8-12 following a 1-7 start.

Wilson led the WNBA in scoring (29.0 ppg) and blocks (4.5 bpg). Among West players, she tied for fifth in rebounds (9.0 rpg) and was ninth in field goal percentage (48.9). The 6-4 center opened the week with 24 points, four rebounds and a career-high seven blocks in an 84-80 win over the visiting Chicago Sky on July 5. Wilson’s game-high 34 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks led the Aces to a 94-90 home win over the Connecticut Sun on July 7. The 34 points were one shy of her career high and marked her 13th 20-point game of the season. Other candidates for the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week were the Atlanta Dream’s Tiffany Hayes, the Dallas Wings’ Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Aces’ Kayla McBride, the Liberty’s Tina Charles, and Seattle Breanna Stewart. For more information on the WNBA Players of the Week, visit wnba.com/awards. The 2018 WNBA regular season continues through Aug. 19 and the playoffs begin on Aug. 21. For more information on the WNBA and game tickets, fans may visit wnba.com.