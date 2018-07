City of Columbia to host Water Customer Drop-In

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are a City of Columbia water customer concerned about your bill, this story is for you.The city is hosting a Customer Drop-In Wednesday, July 11 at the Washington Square Bill Payment Center.The drop in is desgined to help answer questions about the City’s Rate increase on water and sewer fees.You can drop by from 5pm to 6:30pm on Wednesday.