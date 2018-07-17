City to Host Conversation on Fair Housing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve got questions or issues about Fair Housing, you have a chance to speak out Saturday.

According to the City of Columbia, the Community Development Department will host a “Speak Out A conversation on Fair Housing and Equal Access.”

Organizers say the quarterly conversations will address different issues regarding Equal Access/Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity.

“Speak Out!” is a conversation with industry professionals, citizens and community activists aimed at addressing best practices and innovative techniques in educating the public on their Fair Housing rights, say city officials.

WHAT: City Community Development’s Quarterly Conversation Session of “Speak Out!”

WHO: City of Columbia Community Development Department, Neighborhood President of District I, industry professional and community activists

WHEN: Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 3730 North Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203 (Woodforest National Bank Office)

For more information, call the Community Development Department at 803-545-3373.