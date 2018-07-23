Gas Prices in the Midlands Rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are hitting the road and filling up at the pump, gas prices are on the rise.

According to Gas Buddy, we’ve seen prices jump 8 cents per gallon in the last week.

ABC Columbia scouted out prices from Main street to West Columbia.

We found prices ranging from $2.51 to $2.55 a gallon.

According to Gasbuddy,here are some average gas prices across the state:

Spartanburg- $2.52/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/g.

Augusta- $2.59/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.

South Carolina- $2.55/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.